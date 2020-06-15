Cleveland man Walter R. Maclin indicted for distribution of controlled substances

(STL.News) – Justin E. Herdman, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, announced today that a federal grand jury in Cleveland, Ohio has returned a two-count indictment charging Walter R. Maclin, age 46, of Cleveland with distribution of controlled substances.

The indictment filed in this matter alleges that on March 19 and March 27, 2020, Maclin did knowingly and intentionally distribute approximately 1.54 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of crack cocaine.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, each defendant’s sentence will be determined by the Court after review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal records, if any, the defendant’s role in the offense, and the characteristics of the violation. In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum, and in most cases, it will be less than the maximum.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the DEA, ATF, and Cleveland Police Department. This matter is part of Operation Relentless Pursuit (ORP), an initiative aimed at combating violent crime.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Brian S. Deckert.

