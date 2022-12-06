Cleveland man sentenced for drug trafficking

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Lamark Hall, Jr., of Cleveland, Ohio, was sentenced today to 46 months of incarceration for a cocaine charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Hall, also known as “Cuz,” 40, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base.” Hall admitted to selling cocaine base in June 2019 in Ohio County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clayton J. Reid prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.