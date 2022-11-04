Cleaners and caterers to strike at UK’s business department

Caterers, cleaners and other staff working at the Department for Business in London are to strike in the coming weeks over pay, and health and safety, after union members reported skipping meals because they could not afford to buy food.Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) working at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) will strike for five days after talks to resolve a pay dispute stalled.Caterers employed by the food services company Aramark, who run the canteen for Department for Business staff and provide food for trade delegations, as well as cleaners, security guards and reception workers, will take action at BEIS in Westminster on 16, 23 and 30 November, and 7 and 14 December.The Aramark employees voted 100% “yes” for strike action on a 75% turnout. They will be joined on strike by post and porterage staff employed by the outsourcer ISS following disagreements on health and safety protocols that arose during the Covid pandemic.PCS is urging BEIS, which holds the contract, to allow wages to increase.Its general secretary, Mark Serwotka, said: “A recent survey showed a third of our members were skipping meals because they couldn’t afford to buy food, so it would be no surprise if these hard-working caterers would struggle to afford the food they serve to others.“We demand they receive an above-inflation pay rise to help them through the cost-of-living crisis and beyond.”The strike is the latest in a long series of industrial actions this year, as workers seek better pay and conditions amid soaring inflation and bills and a labour shortage.On Friday, hundreds of workers at Heathrow airport announced a three-day strike in the run-up to the World Cup finals in Qatar. Rail workers from the RMT union planning three days of 24-hour strikes on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday called them off on Friday to return to negotiations. However, a London Underground strike by the union’s members affecting the tube on Thursday 10 November will still go ahead.Archie Bland and Nimo Omer take you through the top stories and what they mean, free every weekday morningPrivacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.An Aramark spokesperson said: “We have had several meetings with PCS union leaders and the bargaining committee in an effort to reach a new agreement. We believe we’ve made a fair and comprehensive offer. We regret that the union and employees have rejected our offer and are moving to strike, but the company intends to keep working toward a settlement that works for everyone. During any strike action, we have contingency plans in place to ensure no major disruption to services.”BEIS and ISS have been approached for comment.