Clay County Man Sentenced to Prison for Child Pornography Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Robert Owen Johnson, 56, of Procious, was sentenced today to six years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for distribution of child pornography. Johnson must also register as a sex offender.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 20, 2021, Johnson used Facebook and his cell phone to distribute a video of child pornography to another Facebook user during a conversation. Johnson further admitted that between 2020 and 2021, he used this Facebook account to chat with individuals and to possess and distribute child pornography.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Kristin F. Scott prosecuted the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

