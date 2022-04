Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) According to ClassActionDaily.com, The Shall Law Firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against Volta, Inc. f/k/a Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Investors who purchased shares of Volta between August 2, 2021, and March 28, 2022, inclusive are encouraged to contact The Schall Law Firm.