New York (STL.News) A class-action lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Affirm Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFRM) between February 12, 2021, and February 10, 2022, according to ClassActionDaily.com. The Lead Plaintiff deadline is April 29, 2022.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. provides information technology solutions. The Company builds the next-generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. Affirm Holdings serves customers worldwide.