Clarksville Man Drew Johnson Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Meth He Attempted to Burn

(STL.News) – A man who attempted to destroy methamphetamine by burning it was sentenced June 18, 2020, to five years in federal prison.

Drew Johnson, age 38, from Clarksville, Iowa, received the prison term after a January 8, 2020 guilty plea to aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

In a plea agreement, Johnson admitted that in February 2019 he was in possession of methamphetamine when officers arrived at his home to search it. Johnson, who was outside at the time, admitted running in to the house and throwing the methamphetamine in a wood burning stove and then fighting with officers. Johnson has an extensive criminal history, including two prior convictions for domestic assault and multiple theft convictions.

Johnson was sentenced in Sioux City, Iowa by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Johnson was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a four-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Johnson is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Emily K. Nydle and investigated by the Clarksville Police Department.

