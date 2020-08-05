Clarksville man Anthony T. Leonard scammed investors out of over $1 million

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler announced today, Anthony T. Leonard, 53, Clarksville, Ind., was charged with twenty-two counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. His misrepresentations and false promises caused investors to invest over $1 million in his companies, nurseVersity LLC, Versity Edu, Versity Inc., and VersityU.

“The false and fraudulent misrepresentations and promises Leonard made to unsuspecting investors is shameful.” said Minkler. “His lies and deceit caused a lot of pain and mistrust to the victims while he enriched himself with luxury. His fraud has come to an end and the victims can begin healing from this fraudster’s pain.”

Leonard developed a software product called nurseVersity, which was designed to assist nursing students in passing their nursing board examinations.

From approximately 2013 through at least 2019, Leonard sought out investors to his companies, and in doing so, made numerous false or fraudulent pretenses, representations, or promises pertaining to the financials of the companies, customer information, and ownership interests.

Leonard also misrepresented his qualifications, education, medical history, personnel issues, and provided many other false and fictitious reasons for needing money. All this was done for his personal benefit.

As a result, investors paid Leonard over $1 million for purported ownership interests and other rights to alleged sham companies. The majority of the funds received from these investors were used by Leonard and his wife for their personal enrichment. He purchased property in New Albany with a lake and buildings. He also enjoyed expensive dinners, trips, and other unrelated business expenses.

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and United States Secret Service. These agencies were also assisted by the Indiana Secretary of State.

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement and security arm of the U.S. Postal Service, investigates any fraud in which the U.S. Mail is used.” said Acting Inspector in Charge Richard Sheehan. This investigation was an excellent example of a partnership between the U.S. Inspection Service, U.S. Secret Service, and the Indiana Secretary of State working together to combat those willing to defraud innocent customers and businesses from their money through illegal or nefarious means.”

“Today’s announcement is a direct result of the extraordinary cooperation and partnership among law enforcement agencies at all levels,” said Eric Reed, Special Agent in Charge, United States Secret Service Indianapolis Field Office. “The defendant abused his position of trust for his own personal benefit by deliberately stealing millions of dollars from unsuspecting investors. This case represents the core of the Secret Service’s commitment to protecting the United States financial infrastructure and is a testament to the strong partnerships between the U.S. Attorney’s Office, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Indiana Secretary of State.”

According to Assistant United States Attorney MaryAnn T. Mindrum, who is prosecuting this case for the government, Leonard could face up to 20 years’ imprisonment, if convicted.

An complaint is only a charge and not evidence of guilt. All defendants are considered innocent until proven otherwise in federal court.

If anyone has invested money with or feels they might be a victim of Anthony T. Leonard, they are encouraged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

