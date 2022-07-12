Clarksville: Anthony Todd Sentenced for Bilking Investors

Clarksville Man, Anthony Todd Leonard Sentenced to Over Three Years in Federal Prison for Bilking Investors Out of Over $1.4 Million

Anthony Todd Leonard, 55, of Clarksville, Ind., was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison today for wire fraud and money laundering offenses related to an investment scheme.

According to court documents, from 2013 through 2019, Leonard sought out and obtained investors in his companies that purportedly focused on the development of educational software products, including nurseVersity LLC, Versity Edu, Versity Inc, VersityU, and Bridge-It Learning (collectively, the “Versity companies”).

The products included nurseVersity software designed to assist nursing students in passing their board examinations; ptVersity, software designed to assist physical therapy students; and Bridge-It Learning, software designed to help students in the education system.

Leonard made material misrepresentations to induce investors to not only invest in his companies, but to also continue providing money once they were involved. These misrepresentations included providing inflated sales figures and other metrics; providing false bank statements and business financial documents to investors; and misrepresenting qualifications, medical history, and company personnel issues to secure additional funds.

As a result of these misrepresentations, investors paid, and continued to pay Leonard for purported ownership interests, loans, other rights to his companies, and for other business reasons, leading to losses of over $1.4 million. Leonard admitted to law enforcement that he misrepresented the amount of revenue his companies generated, and that his companies never actually made the money he represented to investors.

Most of the funds received from these investors were used by Leonard and his wife for their personal enrichment, such as the purchase of a large parcel of land in New Albany, Ind. with a lake house, the construction of a new residence on that parcel, expensive dinners, trips, and other expenses unrelated to the Versity companies and products. Property obtained by Leonard with stolen investor funds was seized by the government and will be forfeited.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, and Rodney Hopkins, Inspector-in-Charge of the United States Postal Inspection Service, Detroit Field Division made the announcement.

The United States Postal Inspection Service investigated the case and was assisted by the Indiana Secretary of State. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker following the defendant’s guilty plea. As part of the sentence, Judge Barker also ordered that the defendant be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney MaryAnn T. Mindrum who prosecuted this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today