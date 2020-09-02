Clarksburg Federal Grand Jury indicts Damon Sturgeon and four others on firearms charges

(STL.News) – Five West Virginia residents are facing charges involving firearms, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

A federal grand jury sitting in Clarksburg indicted the following people on various firearms violations in separate indictments:

• Cheyann Ciarra Hammonds, 25, of Morgantown, West Virginia

• Andrew Douglas Packard, 30, of Morgantown, West Virginia

• Mark Allen Riffle, 31, of Clarksburg, West Virginia

• Willie E. Robinson, Jr., 62, of Fairmont, West Virginia

• Damon Sturgeon, 41, of Mannington, West Virginia

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Cogar is prosecuting the Hammonds case on behalf of the government. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner is prosecuting the Packard and Robinson cases on behalf of the government. Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley is prosecuting the Riffle ad Sturgeon cases on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated all five cases. The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; assisted in the Riffle investigation. The Morgantown Police Department assisted in the Packard investigation. The Fairmont Police Department assisted in the Robinson investigation. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Mannington Police Department assisted in the Sturgeon case.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

