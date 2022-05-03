Clarksburg: Erik J. Wilson Indicted on Firearms Charge

Clarksburg man, Erik J. Wilson indicted on firearms charge

(STL.News) Erik J. Wilson, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, was indicted today on a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Wilson, 35, was indicted today on one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Wilson, a person prohibited from having firearms because of a prior firearms conviction, is accused of having a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol in January 2022 in Harrison County.

Wilson faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. ATF and the Clarksburg Police Department investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today