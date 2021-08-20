Clarksburg: Courtney Oliverio Admits To Carjacking Charge

Clarksburg woman, Courtney M. Oliverio admits to carjacking charge

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Courtney M. Oliverio, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a carjacking charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Oliverio, 39, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Carjacking.” On June 3, 2020, Oliverio assisted another in attempting to take a motorcycle from a property in Shinnston, West Virginia.

Oliverio faces up to 15 years of incarceration and fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Shinnston Police Department investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today