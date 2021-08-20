Clarksburg: Courtney Oliverio Admits To Carjacking Charge

August 20, 2021 Waqar Nawaz General
Clarksburg: Courtney Oliverio Admits To Carjacking Charge

Clarksburg woman, Courtney M. Oliverio admits to carjacking charge

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Courtney M. Oliverio, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a carjacking charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Oliverio, 39, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Carjacking.” On June 3, 2020, Oliverio assisted another in attempting to take a motorcycle from a property in Shinnston, West Virginia.

Oliverio faces up to 15 years of incarceration and fine of up to $250,000.  Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.  The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Shinnston Police Department investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

About Waqar Nawaz 3534 Articles
Waqar Nawaz has published content for STL.News for approximately three years. He is dedicated to publishing news released by the US Department of Justice. He actively monitors the web for fresh releases to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles