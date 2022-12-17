

CITY WHISPERS: Algy Cluff spies new challenge in African gold… aged 82 – retirement even further off for North Sea oil pioneerBy Francesca Washtell, Financial Mail On Sunday Published: 16:50 EST, 17 December 2022 | Updated: 16:50 EST, 17 December 2022

Retirement is even further off for North Sea oil pioneer Algy Cluff, who is launching what he hopes will be a major pan-African gold company. Cluff African Resources is already in talks to buy into a project in Ghana. If this goes ahead, the group could be producing the yellow metal in as little as a year. Golden opportunity: Cluff African Resources is already in talks to buy into a project in GhanaIt is also looking to secure mining licences in Tanzania, Zimbabwe and other countries. The 82-year-old – who was at the forefront of the North Sea oil boom as part of the group that discovered the Buchan field in 1974 – has run a series of firms on the continent.His links go beyond work – as his time in the Grenadier Guards took him to Cameroon in the 1960s.’I’m sort of a restless animal. I know Africa well and I’ve learned a lot there,’ he told Whispers. ‘I think gold is having a slightly rocky time at the moment but it’s something which should represent 5 per cent of everyone’s wealth in my view.’Putin plan could turn heat on BP BP could be feeling the heat again after reports that Vladimir Putin is making plans to escape to South America if there was a serious threat of being overthrown. The plan is said to be codenamed ‘Noah’s Ark’. What link does this have to the energy giant? The person said to be overseeing the scheme is none other than Igor Sechin, the boss of state oil giant Rosneft… in which BP still owns an almost 20 per cent stake. It insists it is still looking for its own escape route from the Russian investment. More problems for Argo Blockchain Things have gone from terrible to worse for Argo Blockchain’s shares after the Bitcoin miner accidentally published an alarming update on its website. This ‘test page’, as the firm put it, implied it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US. Trading was suspended from Friday, December 9 until Tuesday, and a stock market announcement hardly reassured investors. It said it was scrambling to find money, otherwise it risked going under ‘within the next month’. Its stock halved in value and failed to make any progress by the end of trading last week. The company, worth £1billion less than two years ago, now has a paltry £12million market capitalisation, with its shares dropping 97 per cent in 2022. Muted Christmas for stock marketIt’s been a muted Christmas season on the stock market, with no sign of the usual Santa Rally that typically sees share prices rise out of nothing but good festive cheer. Corporate updates will be few and far between for the next couple of weeks – but there could still be a couple of showdowns at annual meetings to inject some drama. Investors at Israel-based tech group BATM Advanced Communications have been urged by proxy adviser Pirc to rail against its pay report.Pirc has also taken issue with pay at South American copper miner Solgold – which is a retail shareholder darling. Keep a look out for the potential revolts on Wednesday and Thursday

Advertisement

Share or comment on this article:

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.

POPULAR MONEY SECTIONS

Take me to…