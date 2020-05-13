City of St. Louis to Provide Free Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Small Businesses

Eligible small businesses and sole proprietor must be located in the City of St. Louis and have no more than 10 on-site employees

St Louis, MO (STL.News) Beginning Thursday, May 14, some small businesses in the City of St. Louis will have access to free personal protective equipment (PPE) like face masks and latex gloves.

“Over the past several weeks, our small businesses have faced tremendous hardships and made extraordinary sacrifices because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is an opportunity to help them protect their employees and the public as some of them begin to safely and responsibly reopen on May 18,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Mayor Krewson’s Office is working in partnership with the St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC), the Office of License Collector Mavis T. Thompson, Esq., and the South Grand Community Improvement District to provide free PPE Healthy Restart Packs.

To be eligible, a small business must be located in the City and have no more than 10 on-site employees. Sole proprietors are also eligible. To be considered, please use the link below to fill out a request form: www.stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19/economic-recovery/restart-pack/index.cfm

Further instructions will be provided to small businesses approximately 24 hours after their request form is received and processed. Businesses will need to be able to pick up their PPE Healthy Restart Packs at one of the following locations during the listed times and dates.

1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd. (10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on May 14, May 15, or May 18)

3115 S. Grand Blvd. (10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on May 14, May 15, or May 18)

1520 Market St. (9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on May 14, May 15, or May 18)

Please note that these packs do not apply to medical or dental offices. Additionally, non-urgent healthcare workers should continue to seek PPE through their local public health departments.