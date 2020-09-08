City of St. Louis to Postpone Next Month’s National Night Out Event

The annual event scheduled for Tuesday, October 6, 2020 is postponed out of an abundance of caution

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) The Neighborhood Stabilization Team for the City of St. Louis understands the importance of National Night Out, which is an annual community-building campaign that fosters relationships between police and residents and strengthens neighborhood camaraderie. However, after careful consideration and in consultation with the City of St. Louis Department of Health, this year’s event, which was scheduled for Tuesday, October 6, will be postponed out of an abundance of caution. The Neighborhood Stabilization Team is saddened by this difficult decision, but believes this is the responsible thing to do to prioritize everyone’s health and safety.