City of St. Louis to Begin Gradually Reopening on May 18

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in coordination with St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, Tuesday announced that public health restrictions in St. Louis City and St. Louis County would begin to be reduced starting on Monday, May 18.

More detailed and industry-specific guidance for people and businesses, which will be provided by the end of the week, will continue to emphasize the importance of limiting the spread of COVID-19 by maintaining social distancing practices, including wearing a mask, avoiding large crowds, and staying home when possible.

We look forward to sharing that information with you. Additional guidance will be available by the end of this week.