City of St. Louis Launches Online Transparency Portal for COVID-19 Related Expenses

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Beginning today, it will be easier for the public to see how their tax dollars are being spent on essential supplies and operations as a result of the of COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of St. Louis, at the direction of the Mayor’s Office, has launched a new online financial transparency portal on its website specifically designed for COVID-19 information.

“Even during a global emergency such as COVID-19, governments must remain accountable to the people. That includes showing them how we’re investing in critical, life-saving resources. I appreciate the multiple City departments that worked together to activate this portal in a timely, accessible manner,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson.

The COVID-19 financial transparency portal, which is one of the first of its kind for the St. Louis region, contains detailed information about the expenses incurred by the City due to its unprecedented response to the global pandemic. The portal also features contracts and leases the City has entered into on an emergency basis, through the Director of its Department of Health.

The information posted will be updated periodically and does not currently contain overtime expenses incurred by essential City employees working to protect the health and safety of more than 300,000 people during COVID-19.

The new transparency portal can be found here: https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/health/communicable-disease/covid-19/documents/financial-transparency/index.cfm