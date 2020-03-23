City of St. Louis Earnings Tax Filing Deadline Extended

Deadline Extended to Align with State and Federal Extensions
St. Louis, MO (STL.News) This weekend, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that the federal income tax filing due date has been automatically extended from April 15, 2020, to July 15, 2020.
City of St. Louis Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly has extended the earnings tax filing deadline from April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020, to mirror the federal and state deadlines. Taxpayers don’t need to file any additional forms to qualify for this automatic extension.
“It’s important as government officials to do what we can to support people during this very challenging time,” said Daly. “We hope this tax extension will assist people in managing their finances over the next few months as we all do our best to work through these uncertain times.”
Below is guidance from the Missouri Department of Revenue regarding tax filings.
Guidance on 90-day extension to file and pay individual and corporate income tax
- Filing deadline extended: The deadline to file income tax returns has been extended from April 15, 2020, to July 15, 2020.
- Payment relief for individuals and corporations: Income tax payment deadlines for individual and corporate income returns with a due date of April 15, 2020, are extended until July 15, 2020. This payment relief applies to all individual income tax returns, income tax returns filed by C Corporations, and income tax returns filed by trusts or estates. The Department of Revenue will automatically provide this relief, so filers do not need to take any additional steps to qualify.
- This relief for individuals and corporations will also include estimated tax payments for tax year 2020 that are due on April 15, 2020.
- Penalties and interest will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of July 16, 2020. Individuals and corporations that file their return or request an extension of time to file by July 15, 2020, will automatically avoid interest and penalties on the tax paid by July 15.