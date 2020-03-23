City of St. Louis Earnings Tax Filing Deadline Extended

Deadline Extended to Align with State and Federal Extensions

St. Louis, MO (STL.News) This weekend, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that the federal income tax filing due date has been automatically extended from April 15, 2020, to July 15, 2020.

City of St. Louis Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly has extended the earnings tax filing deadline from April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020, to mirror the federal and state deadlines. Taxpayers don’t need to file any additional forms to qualify for this automatic extension.

“It’s important as government officials to do what we can to support people during this very challenging time,” said Daly. “We hope this tax extension will assist people in managing their finances over the next few months as we all do our best to work through these uncertain times.”

Below is guidance from the Missouri Department of Revenue regarding tax filings.

Guidance on 90-day extension to file and pay individual and corporate income tax