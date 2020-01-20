City of Columbia MO plow crew scheduled to report Jan. 20

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) An 18-person City of Columbia Public Works plow crew, along with fleet operations and support staff, is scheduled to report at 8 a.m. on Monday, January 20 to pretreat bridges, curves, intersections and raised elevations along priority routes and be prepared to respond to forecast snow. Currently, a half inch to 1 inch of snow is forecast with pavement temperatures below freezing.

As winter weather can be unpredictable, residents are encouraged to closely monitor the forecast and changing road conditions throughout the mid-Missouri area. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.