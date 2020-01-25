City of Columbia MO plow crew scheduled to report at 7 p.m., Jan. 24, to continue treating, plowing all City streets

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) A 33-person City of Columbia Public Works Street Division plow crew, including fleet operations and support staff, is scheduled to report at 7 p.m., Jan. 24, to continue treating, plowing all City streets overnight.

The City of Columbia Street Viewer (online map) shows which neighborhood areas that City crews are currently working in to make roads passable. A street is considered passable once an inspector determines that at least one travel lane is accessible for a front wheel drive vehicle at driving speeds well below the normal posted speed limits. The online map also shows which neighborhood areas inspectors have marked as passable. The online map is available at CoMoSnow.com and at https://bit.ly/2GhAB0t.

Crews began plowing neighborhoods on the outside edge of the City at 1 p.m. and are working toward the inner neighborhoods. During the last 4-inch snow event, crews worked from the inner neighborhoods to the outside edge.

The City encourages all residents to voluntarily move their vehicles off all neighborhood streets if possible; however, parking on priority routes is permitted now. Moving cars off neighborhood streets helps plow drivers plow the roads more quickly, efficiently and safely.

As winter weather can be unpredictable, residents are encouraged to closely monitor the forecast and changing road conditions throughout the mid-Missouri area. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.