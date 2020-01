COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) A 22-person City of Columbia Public Works plow crew, along with fleet operations and support staff, reported at 7 a.m. on Jan. 12 to continue treating and plowing priority routes. Temperatures remained in the low 20s overnight but are forecast to rise to the upper 30s by this afternoon. Another drop in temperatures is expected overnight tonight but rise to the upper 40s on Monday. Motorists should continue driving with winter weather caution.