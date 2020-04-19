City of Boston, MA Coronavirus COVID-19 Update

Boston, MA (STL.News) Today, at noon, the City of Boston will deploy seven Boston Public Works trucks with sound equipment to broadcast a message about COVID-19. The message will be broadcasted in seven languages, depending on the City neighborhood.

On Saturday, April 18, Mayor Walsh announced the launch of Good Neighbors, a free platform that connects older, at-risk individuals with volunteers in their community to fulfill basic needs, including door-step deliveries.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

There are strict new measures in place for social and physical distancing for Boston residents through Monday, May 4, 2020, including encouraging everyone to wear a face covering in public. There’s a Public Health Advisory for everyone in Boston, except essential workers, to stay at home from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. City parks with recreational sports areas are closed, along with playgrounds and tot lots. Parks remain open for passive use. City Hall will only be open to the public on Tuesdays and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you need to visit City Hall for essential services, you must make an appointment. Governor Baker issued an emergency order extending the closure of all Massachusetts public and private schools until May 4. There are free breakfast and lunch sites across the City for youth and teens. All Boston Public Library locations and Boston Centers for Youth & Families pools, gyms, and fitness centers are closed. The City has suspended all regular activity at construction sites. The MBTA has reduced its services.

