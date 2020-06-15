City of Beverly Hills Issues Civil Emergency Order for Public Assemblies

City of Beverly Hills Issues Civil Emergency Order Regarding Public Assemblies in Residential Neighborhoods

Beverly Hills, CA (STL.News) To preserve the peace and tranquility of residential neighborhoods, effective tonight and until further notice, no more than 10 people shall gather in an assembly in a public right of way in a residential area between the hours of 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.

An assembly is defined as any gathering or group of 10 or more people on a public street, sidewalk or other public place if those 10 people have a common purpose or goal.

Any assembly that is silent, such as a candlelight vigil, and gatherings on private property are exempt from this emergency order

