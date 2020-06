Beverly Hills, CA – (STL.News) The City of Beverly Hills has cancelled all planned curfews, effective immediately.

“The protests in our City have remained peaceful over the last several days,” said Mayor Lester Friedman. “We thank our residents and business community for their patience and cooperation as we work to keep our community safe.”

The Beverly Hills Police Department continues to actively patrol the entire City with the support of partner law enforcement agencies.

Click to View Source.