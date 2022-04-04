Citizens Financial Group – Investors Bancorp – Date for Merger

Citizens Financial Group and Investors Bancorp Announce Transaction Close Date for Merger

PROVIDENCE, RI and SHORT HILLS, NJ (STL.News) Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) (“Citizens”) and Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) (“Investors”) today announced that the expected close date of the previously announced merger between the two companies is April 6, 2022, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement.

Citizens and Investors previously announced that regulatory approval for this merger was received from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.