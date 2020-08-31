Citizen of El Salvador Mario Antonio Herrerav Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison for Illegally Reentering U.S.

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that MARIO ANTONIO HERRERA, also known as Antonio Morales, 37, a citizen of El Salvador last residing in East Hartford, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven to 18 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for illegally reentering the U.S. after being deported.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 26, 2010, Herrera was deported from the U.S. to El Salvador. Herrera’s removal followed his conviction in Manchester Superior Court in July 2008 for assault in the second degree. Herrera’s criminal history also includes Connecticut convictions for carrying a dangerous weapon, reckless endangerment, and other offenses.

On July 1, 2019, Herrera, using the name Antonio Morales, was arrested by the East Hartford Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct and interfering/resisting arrest.

Herrera has been detained since his arrest. On February 20, 2020, he pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of reentry of a removed alien.

This matter was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Deborah R. Slater.

