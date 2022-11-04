Cipla Q2 Results: Profit rises 11% YoY to Rs 789 crore, in line with estimates

Pharma major Cipla on Friday reported a 10.9% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its September quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 788.9 crore while its total revenue from operations increased 5.57% on year to Rs 5,828.54 crore.

The profit figure was in line with ET Now poll estimate of Rs 790 crore.

Cipla said its EBITDA stood at Rs 1,303 crore during the quarter, higher than the estimate of Rs 1,288 crore.

Its consolidated margins came in at 22.3% against the Street expectations of 22.1%. On a YoY basis, the margin improved by 10 basis points from 22.2% in the year-ago quarter.

While revenue from the pharmaceuticals segment improved to Rs 5,690.68 crore during the quarter gone-by from Rs 5,413.82 crore in the corresponding period of the last financial year, sales from new ventures also increased to Rs 278.14 crore from Rs 139.13 crore.

The new ventures segment reported an EBIT profit of Rs 23.59 crore as against a loss of Rs 30.74 crore in the year-ago period.



More to come…

