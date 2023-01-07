Cindicator (CND) Falls 0.33%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

Cindicator (CND) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Saturday, the crypto has lost 32.56% to $0.0003753204356.

InvestorsObserver is giving Cindicator a 75 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Cindicator!

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Cindicator a moderate volatility rank of 75, placing it in the top 25% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

CND’s moderate volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Cindicator price is well positioned going forward. With support around $0.00025708760869298 and resistance around $0.000432905303673631. This leaves Cindicator with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter