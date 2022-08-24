Cincinnati Men Sentenced for Fentanyl Conspiracy

Cincinnati Men Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Conspiracy

(STL.News) Two Cincinnati men, Taravon Geer, 28, and Keith Upshaw, 26, were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge David Bunning, after previously pleading guilty to their roles in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Geer was sentenced to 216 months in prison and Upshaw was sentenced to 60 months in prison. A third member of the conspiracy, Radaja Ford, was sentenced to 228 months in prison.

According to court documents, the Geer and Upshaw conspired with Ford to distribute a large amount of fentanyl, by selling a combination of fentanyl and heroin on multiple occasions. Law enforcement made sixteen controlled drug buys from the group, in June and July of 2020. They arranged each transaction by calling a common cellular number and arranging the transaction with either Ford or Geer.

At his arrest, Geer was found in possession of 16.251 grams of fentanyl, more than $3,500, digital scales, baggies, and two cellular phones. At his arrest, Ford was found in possession of more than $4,000 in cash, twenty oxycodone tablets, and three cellular phones.

At his arrest, Upshaw was found in possession of a loaded Glock 19 handgun, a digital scale, and 3.955 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl, methamphetamine, and a fentanyl analogue. Upshaw admitted to his involvement in distributing over 40 grams of fentanyl and Geer admitted to participating in the distribution of over 400 grams of fentanyl. Geer has prior convictions for drug trafficking, residential burglary, and burglary while in possession of a firearm and was on parole at the time of these offenses.

Under federal law, each Defendant must serve 85 percent of their prison sentence. Upon release from prison, Geer and Upshaw will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Louisville Field Division; and Rob Nader, Covington Police Chief, jointly announced the sentences.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Covington Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Bracke.

