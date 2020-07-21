Cincinnati Man Quintin Tyler Brian Davis Sentenced to 288 Months for Fentanyl and Heroin Trafficking

(STL.News) – A Cincinnati man, Quintin Tyler Brian Davis, 37, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday, to 288 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge David Bunning, after previous being convicted of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and one kilogram or more of heroin, and possession with the intent to distribute.

According to testimony at trial, Davis conspired with Ronnie Teets and Donald Hoffman to distribute kilograms of fentanyl and heroin, which were received through delivery services, cut the substances with lactose, and distributed them in the Greater Cincinnati area. Agents seized more than $100,000 in currency, a loaded handgun, and several quantities of heroin and fentanyl from locations in Cincinnati and Florence, Kentucky, in August of 2018.

Davis, Teets, and Hoffman were indicted in December 2018. Davis’ co-defendants previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges. Teets was sentenced to 192 months in federal prison, in March 2020, and Hoffman was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison, in June 2020.

Under federal law, Davis, Teets, and Hoffman must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences; and upon their release, they will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

“Fentanyl and heroin cause misery and death for many in our communities, and the defendants in this case were distributing a significant amount of these drugs in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region,” said Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “Because of the cooperation and coordination of several law enforcement agencies, their drug trafficking business was dismantled and deadly drugs were removed from the community. The sentences imposed should also serve as a warning that, if you are convicted of trafficking in illegal opioids, you face significant time in federal prison.”

U.S. Attorney Duncan; Keith Martin, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Detroit Field Division; Director Christopher Conners, Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force; and Chief Eliot Isaac, Cincinnati Police Department, jointly announced the sentences.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA, the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force, and Cincinnati Police Department. The United States was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Bracke.

