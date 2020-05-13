Cincinnati Man Michael Angelo Williams Sentenced to 150 Months for Trafficking Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – A Cincinnati man, who admitted to conspiring with others to distribute methamphetamine and multiple sales of crystal methamphetamine was sentenced today to 150 months in prison.

U.S. District Judge David Bunning sentenced 35-year-old Michael Angelo Williams for conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and four counts of methamphetamine distribution.

Williams pled guilty in October of 2019.

Williams previously admitted to conspiring with others to distribute methamphetamine for several months in 2019. Williams sold a total of over 240 grams of substances containing methamphetamine on several occasions ranging from March through July of 2019 at locations in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati. Agents arrested him on August 14, 2019, and seized a loaded handgun and ammunition. Williams has several prior convictions for offenses such as drug trafficking and illegally carrying firearms.

Under federal law, Williams must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years after his release from prison.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; William C. Hoffman, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cincinnati Field Office; and Christopher Conners, Director of the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force, jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Bracke.

