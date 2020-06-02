Cincinnati Man Frank Traylor Sentenced to 90 Months for Armed Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) – A Cincinnati man, Frank Traylor, 43, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday, to 90 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge David Bunning, after being convicted of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and felon in possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

According to Traylor’s guilty plea agreement, he admitted that in July 2019 in Kenton County, he sold crack cocaine on two occasions to confidential informants. During this time and in furtherance of his drug trafficking, he used Deziah Dye, 22, his co-defendant, to make a straw purchase of a Glock pistol. Traylor admitted that upon search of his residence, law enforcement officers found the Glock, 3.4 grams of crack cocaine, baggies, a digital scale, and razor blades. Traylor further admitted that he possessed the firearm in furtherance of the drug trafficking and that he had previously been convicted of a felony, prohibiting him from possessing a firearm.

Traylor pleaded guilty in November 2019. Dye also pleaded guilty in November 2019 and has not yet been sentenced.

Under federal law, Traylor must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; and Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, ATF, Louisville Field Division, jointly made the announcement.

The investigation was directed by the ATF. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Harris.

This is another case prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Eastern District of Kentucky, U.S. Attorney Robert Duncan Jr., coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

