Cincinnati Man Dontez Justice Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Trafficking

(STL.News) – A Cincinnati man, Dontez Justice, 33, pleaded guilty in federal court Friday, before U.S. District Judge David Bunning, to possession with intent to distribute over five grams of methamphetamine.

According to Justice’s plea agreement, on October 17, 2019, a cooperating source working with DEA arranged a purchase of methamphetamine from Justice. In his plea agreement, Justice admitted that he was en route to deliver the methamphetamine when law enforcement conducted a traffic stop and found the methamphetamine. The methamphetamine seized from Justice was confirmed to be 26.3 grams of actual methamphetamine.

Justice further admitted in his plea agreement that he has two prior drug trafficking convictions, having previously been convicted of trafficking in cocaine in Campbell and Kenton counties.

Justice was indicted in February 2019.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, and Jeffrey T Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA, Louisville Field Division; jointly announced the guilty plea.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elaine Leonhard.

Justice is scheduled to be sentenced on November 20. He faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison. However, any sentence will be imposed by the Court, after its consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE