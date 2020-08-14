Cincinnati Man Daniel J. Huegel Indicted for Distribution of Drugs that Resulted in a Death

(STL.News) –Daniel J. Huegel, 23, of Cincinnati, was indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in Covington, for one count of distributing a controlled substance resulting in death.

The indictment alleges that, on or about March 23, 2020, in Boone County, Ky., Huegel distributed fentanyl, which resulted in the death of the victim.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted jointly, by the DEA and the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force.

If convicted, Huegel faces a minimum of 20 years in prison, up to a maximum of life in prison. However, any sentence following conviction would be imposed by the Court, after its consideration of the United States Sentencing Guidelines and the federal statutes governing the imposition of sentences.

