Christopher Weeley Pleads Guilty to Murder and Assault

Christopher Weeley Pleads Guilty to Delaware County Murder and Assault

(STL.News) A Jay man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court for shooting and killing his mother and wounding a second victim, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Christopher Weeley, 42, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country and assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country.

Weeley admitted that on March 6, 2021, he killed his mother, Annie Marie Weeley, by shooting her in the chest. He also admitted to shooting a second family member two times during the domestic violence incident.

“Christopher Weeley’s acts of deadly violence forever changed a Delaware County family,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “My thoughts are with the surviving victim as she struggles to recover from the shooting and with the entire family as this case moves through the justice system. I encourage any family experiencing violence to seek assistance from law enforcement and victim service agencies who can help provide critical safety information and resources.”

“The unfathomable assaults of the Weeley family members is nothing a household should ever experience,” said Ed Gray, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Oklahoma City Field Office. “We hope they find solace in knowing this heinous crime will not go unpunished and the FBI, in collaboration with its partners, will continue to work relentlessly in pursuit of maintaining safety and order with our communities.”

On March 6, 2021, a Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a home in Jay. While en route, he received a radio call advising him there was a report of shots fired at the home with two possible victims. When he arrived at 11:17 pm, he found Annie Marie Weeley wounded and unresponsive on the floor and a second family member on the couch with gunshot wounds to her stomach and lower back.

The two victims were transported to the hospital, where the mother was pronounced dead. The second victim underwent emergency surgery.

Christopher Weeley was located approximately one hour later exiting a black sedan. Weeley refused to obey deputies’ commands and resisted arrest. He was ultimately subdued and taken into custody. During a law enforcement interview, Weeley told investigators the location where he discarded the .22 caliber revolver used in the incident, and deputies retrieved the firearm.

The FBI and Delaware County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan M. Roberts is prosecuting the case.

If you or someone you know is experiencing or has experienced family violence, you are not alone, and there are services available to help. The following agencies provide 24/7 phone lines to victims in northeastern Oklahoma:

– Cherokee Nation One Fire, located in Tahlequah:24 hour line 918-772-4260.

-Muscogee Nation Family Violence Prevention Program, located in Okmulgee and other satellite offices: 24-hour line 918- 732-7979

-The Delaware Tribe of Indians Family and Children, located in Bartlesville: 24-Hour line: 918-331-7349

All three of the above agencies assist Indian and non-Indian victims.

-Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS) located in Tulsa: 24-hour line 918.7HELP.ME (918.743.5763).

-Tulsa’s Family Safety Center also provides assistance and resources to domestic violence victims Monday-Friday from 8 am to 5 pm: (918) 742-7480. (this is NOT a 24 hour number).

-Victims may also seek information and assistance at the National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-SAFE (7233); National Sexual Assault Hotline, 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), and the StrongHearts Native Helpline, 1-844-7NATIVE (762-8483). In addition, you can find a resources page on the Office on Violence Against Women’s website. The page includes contact information for state domestic violence coalitions that can direct you to local resources and services.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today