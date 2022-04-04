Christopher Paul Plead Guilty to Child Pornography Offense

Bluefield Man Pleads, Christopher Paul Knight Guilty to Child Pornography Offense

BLUEFIELD, W.V (STL.News) A Bluefield man pleaded guilty today to possessing child pornography.

According to statements made in court, Christopher Paul Knight, 56, possessed computer image and video files depicting prepubescent minors engaged in sexual intercourse and other sexually explicit conduct.

Knight pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 18, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement. The Federal Bureau of Investigation Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted the investigation.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald is prosecuting the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today