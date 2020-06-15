Christopher Arias was Arrested for Narcotics and Firearms in Visalia

Visalia, CA (STL.News) On June 12th, 2020 at approximately 2307 hours an officer with the Visalia Police Department Patrol Division made an enforcement stop near Plaza Drive and Goshen Avenue in the City of Visalia. During the stop the driver was identified as Christopher Arias (32) of Fresno. Arias, an active southern gang member, was on active county probation. During a search of his vehicle officers located a loaded SKS rifle with a detachable 30 round magazine and handgun. Additionally officer located narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia. Arias was arrested for numerous firearms and narcotics charges. Additionally Carlos Baltazar (23) of Fresno and Audrey Garcia (21) of Santa Anna were arrested for narcotics related charges.

