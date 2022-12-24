Christmas Day 2022: What stores are open and closed today? Hours for Walmart, Target, The Home Depot

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Christmas Day is here and its arrival not only harkens peace on earth and goodwill towards men but special holiday hours of popular retailers. If you plan on making an incredibly last-minute run to snag some batteries or a gift for that last straggler on your list, just know that many stores, including Walmart, Best Buy, CVS and Lowe’s, have special hours or aren’t open at all.Start the year off strong. Sign up for our newsletter to get reviews, deals and expert advice dropped right in your inbox.Most stores are closed today, December 25, a.k.a. Christmas Day with a few outliers. Here’s a list of popular retailers and their special hours of operation. Keep in mind that these hours vary nationwide, so it doesn’t hurt to confirm with your local retailer just in case. ?What’s open and closed for Christmas? Info for banks, post offices, more?Last-minute gifts: The best gifts with no shipping requiredStores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Hours vary by location but typically open during regular store hours, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Hours vary by location but typically open during regular store hours.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.All 24-hour Walgreens locations are open. For all other Walgreens locations, stores are but hours will vary.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.Stores are closed on Christmas Day.The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.