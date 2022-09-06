Rio Rancho bookkeeper, Christina Joyner pleads guilty to defrauding employer

(STL.News) Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, announced today that Christina Joyner, 47, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

According to the plea agreement and other court records, Joyner worked for 25 years as a bookkeeper for Quanz Motor Car Company, doing business as Quanz Auto Body, and was responsible for the financial books of four company locations. From approximately July 2014 through September 2021, Joyner defrauded the company of over $2 million.

Joyner was responsible for maintaining the integrity and accuracy of these accounts as well as the accounting system, and was authorized to sign company checks on behalf of Quanz. However, she was not authorized to sign checks issued to herself, apart from normal payroll.

In her plea agreement, Joyner admitted to issuing checks to herself and coded them to give the appearance they were for legitimate business expenses. Joyner then would deposit the checks electronically through a mobile banking app and immediately withdraw the funds the same day.

Joyner also admitted to using company credit cards to make personal, online purchases without the knowledge or authorization of Quanz. Joyner sometimes kept money from cash transactions for her personal use.

Joyner used her position to create fraudulent pay stubs for her husband that were used as proof of income to obtain loans. Joyner emailed reminders to herself to modify entries in the accounting software, and used her position to manipulate the software to conceal her personal use of Quanz funds.

Joyner faces up to 20 years in prison and will be subject to forfeiture of whatever interest she may have in any asset derived from or used in the commission of the offense in this case. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

The Albuquerque Resident Office of the United States Secret Service investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Kimberly Brawley is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today