Christian Lovies sentenced to 32 years for kidnapping and carjacking an Indianapolis woman

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler announced today, Christian Lovies, 21, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was sentenced to more than 32 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney. In February, a jury found Lovies guilty of kidnapping, carjacking, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime.

“I hope the sentence Lovies received will bring some peace and comfort to the brave victim in this case.” said Minkler. “The fear that Lovies and his violent crime partners imposed on this innocent victim and others is unimaginable. No doubt, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati are much safer with Lovies and his co-defendants off the street.”

Lovies and three associates were involved in a violent crime spree including the theft of a vehicle containing a toddler in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Fortunately, the child was found, uninjured, approximately a half mile away from where the vehicle was stolen. Lovies and his associates then stole another vehicle and fled Milwaukee to avoid arrest for their offenses. The stolen vehicle that the group was traveling in broke down in Indianapolis, leaving the group stranded and on foot.

Lovies and another co-defendant approached an Indianapolis teacher who was getting gas on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Lovies pointed a gun at the victim, demanded her keys, and forced the victim into the backseat of her vehicle. The victim was held captive for approximately three hours while the group travelled to Cincinnati, Ohio. During the trip, Lovies and another co-defendant discussed killing the victim, but decided against it. The victim was ultimately released in Cincinnati, Ohio and was permitted to leave with her vehicle. She quickly drove away and ended up stopping at a YMCA where she was assisted by the staff in calling the Cincinnati Police Department.

Lovies and his associates allegedly carjacked two other women in the Cincinnati area. Lovies has federal charges pending in those cases, and has already been sentenced for offenses he committed in the Milwaukee area.

Two of Lovies co-defendants have been sentenced to federal prison and/or have pending charges in Milwaukee for their crime spree. Jaleel Schultz received 18 years for his participation in this case and pled guilty to state charges in Milwaukee related to the car theft with the child inside. He also has pending charges for a drive by shooting that occurred in Milwaukee. Armone Hudson received 10 years for his role in this offense. The fourth individual involved in this offense was a juvenile and that case remains under seal.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Milwaukee Police Department, and the Cincinnati Police Department.

“Today’s sentencing of Christian Lovies demonstrates the FBI’s commitment to investigating cases of violent crime to protect innocent victims from those who engage in this type of activity. The teamwork between the our agents and task force officers on the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and police departments across three states, ensured there is one less predator victimizing members of our community.”

According to Assistant United States Attorneys Amanda Kester and Kathryn Olivier, who prosecuted this case for the government, Lovies will also serve five years of supervised release following his release from federal prison.