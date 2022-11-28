Chris Wood on where there is greed in the current market and where fear

“The greatest fear right now relates to the crypto space which is seeing some serious body blows and there are huge legitimate concerns about further negative ripple effects but personally I am surprised that Bitcoin has not declined more. The greatest greed is still in the private equity, private lending space”, says

Chris Wood, Global Head of Equity Strategy,

Jefferies.

Exactly a year ago, the template for global financial markets was interest rates will remain low, inflation was transitory and central banks will not interrupt their money printing cycle. Today the fear is that interest rates are rising, inflation is stubborn and more than growth, there is a fear of recession. So a year forward from here, which is November 2023, what do you think could be the market narrative?

Well the key point right now is money supply growth would surge to the 2020 US M2 level which was the cause of the inflation which we saw in the last 18 months. I was expecting the surge in inflation because I saw the big surge in US M2 growth but right now, the story has changed. As I wrote in my Greed and Fear that was published, overnight US M2 growth is collapsing. That collapse in US M2 growth has negative implications for the US economy and US asset prices next year, but it also creates the potential for a dramatic U-turn in Fed policy at some point next year where they go from raising rates to cutting rates. So my base case is that the Fed will be cutting rates in 2023 and to me the question is whether that is going to be in the second quarter or third quarter.

In your mind, what exactly are markets pricing in on the geopolitical front in 3-6 months? Do you think markets are factoring in an end of the war? There could be some resolution to what is happening between Russia and Ukraine. Is that a factor markets are working with?

The markets cannot discount geopolitical issues. Monetary tightening expectations has peaked and, to me, the big risk to my base case is escalation in Ukraine. But if that is the risk, the bigger possibility is sudden resolution of the Ukraine conflict which would then lead to a risk on rally and to oil, correcting quickly to the $70.

So as the winter kicks in in Europe and some of the costs of this European policy on Ukraine kick in, there would be people arguing that there should be an attempt to resolve the Ukraine conflict.



Earlier in the year, your view was that growth stocks will peak out and value stocks will make a comeback. I guess that has played out wonderfully well. If you are of the view that interest rates have peaked out and bond yields have peaked out, do you think somewhere in 2023, growth stocks will start making a comeback?

They will but the key question is does the Fed stick with its tough monetary tightening until inflation actually gets to 2%? In that case, equities are going to come under a lot more downward pressure and you would be better off owning government bonds. But in a world which is my base case, where the Fed forgets its 2% target and starts backing off tightening well before we reach 2%, is a world where government bonds investors suddenly realise that the Fed may tolerate a higher level of inflation and that is a world where equities become more attractive than bonds.

In my second base case, you have to own both cyclical stocks and growth stocks.

Could there be a potential comeback in commodities whether it is on account of China or because of interest rates peaking out, somewhere in 2023 could there be a reflation trade in commodities?

There are going to be two countervailing forces for commodities. The negative is clearly the demand destruction risk from a recession in the US and Europe. That is a real risk but on the positive side, there is a hope for full opening of the Chinese economy. So by second quarter next year, even if the Covid cases surge during the winter, the upside of that will be that there will be greater immunity, vaccination rates will be rising over time and by the second quarter of next year, China really should be looking to more full scale opening although we could get China opening sooner also and in a more real way.

At the same time, recession concerns are escalating in the West. So we have the positive and the negative for commodities. It is not so straightforward but in the case of oil, we have a structural under investment in oil because of the lack of investment as a result of the political attack on fossil fuels in the developed world, which has created the structural shortage. So oil may be more resilient in a downturn than in previous economic cycles.

For the next six months, which asset class do you think could underperform and which one will outperform? What would you advise people hold on to for the next three years if they are looking at a structural bet and five years beyond what would you say is a must have in everyone’s portfolio?

On a 3-6 month basis, the risk reward probably favours buying some Chinese equities simply because there could be a fully opening by the second quarter of next year. But we should understand that is not fully happening right now. But the Chinese equities are cheap.

I also like Japanese equities. I think right now Japan and Chinese equities are attractive. On a six month view, if you believe my fudging of the 2% target story, what will be extremely sensitive to any hint that the Fed is not going to stop unless inflation reaches 2%, is an area where gold and silver will get traction. On a five year view, I am staying with the Indian equity story.

At the current juncture, where do you think there is greed in the market and where do you think in the world right now there is excessive fear or scepticism?

The greatest fear right now relates to the crypto space which is seeing some serious body blows and there are huge legitimate concerns about further negative ripple effects but personally I am surprised that Bitcoin has not declined more given what has been going on because there has been some pretty shocking developments. Probably the greatest greed is still in the private equity, private lending space because this is the area which has been least impacted by what has been going on in terms of monetary tightening.

