Chola Inv Finance shares rise 1.66% as Sensex climbs

Shares of the & Finance Company Ltd. traded at Rs 678.05 on BSE at 10:20AM (IST) on Monday, up 1.66 per cent from previous close.

The scrip quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 551.65 and a high of Rs 817.95.

Earlier, the stock saw a gap up opening in the morning.

A total of 33,350 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 10:20AM (IST).

The stock of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. commands a market value of Rs 55738.57 crore.

The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 23.83, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 5.01. Return on equity (ROE) was at 18.29 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 433 stocks traded in the green, while 68 stocks were in the red.

Promotor Holding



Promoters held 51.52 per cent in the Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. as of 30-Jun-2022 while foreign and domestic institutional investors owned 20.22 per cent and 20.15 per cent, respectively.