Chola Inv Finance shares drop 1.52% as Sensex rises

Shares of the & Finance Company Ltd. traded at Rs 700.7 on BSE at 11:33AM (IST) on Monday, down 1.52 per cent. The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 582.5 and a high of Rs 817.95. Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap up opening. At the prevailing price, the stock traded at 24.7 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 28.48 per share and 5.01 times its book value, as per BSE data. A total of 21,676 shares changed hands on the counter till 11:33AM (IST). The stock commands a market value of Rs 57771.77 crore and is part of the NBFC – Diversified industry. The scrip has been an outperformer , up 19.45 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 0.86 per cent gain in Sensex. During the day, the stock moved between Rs 718.0 and Rs 700.7.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 51.37 per cent in the company as of 30-Jun-2022. FII and MF ownership in Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. stood at 17.96 per cent and 19.2 per cent, respectively.