Chola Inv Finance declines 0.8% as Sensex slides

Shares of & Finance Company Ltd. traded at Rs 715.75 on BSE at 10:35AM (IST) on Thursday, down 0.8 per cent from previous close.

The scrip quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 504.55 and a high of Rs 817.95.

Earlier, shares of the company saw a gap up opening in the morning.

A total of 6,161 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 10:35AM (IST).

The stock of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. commanded a market value of Rs 59147.78 crore, according to BSE.

The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 25.28, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 5.01. Return on equity (ROE) was at 18.29 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 46 stocks traded in the green, while 455 stocks were in the red.

The stock’s beta value, which measures volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.8.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 51.37 per cent in Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. as of 30-Jun-2022 while overseas and domestic institutional investors owned 17.96 per cent and 19.2 per cent, respectively.

Moving averages

The 200-DMA of the stock stood at 709.93 on December 22, while the 50-DMA was at 729.33. If a stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered as bearish trend and if trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.