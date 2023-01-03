Chinese luxury goods vendor Lanvin Group sees stock tumble 20%

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment Chinese luxury goods vendor Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) saw its stock fall nearly 20% in midday trading Tuesday. Shares of Lanvin opened at $9.30, climbing to a high of $9.40 in early trading before sliding to a low of $7.08 in early afternoon. The stock recently changed hands at $7.40 at approximately 1:10 p.m. ET. The company did not appear to have released any news or made any SEC filings on Tuesday. Lanvin went public via a SPAC merger with Primavera Capital on Dec. 15. The stock reached a 52-week high on the same day of $22.81, but had been trending downward in recent sessions, hitting a 52-week low of $4.19 on Dec. 27 before reversing course to move higher. The shares closed at $9.12 on Dec. 30, the last session of the year. A unit of Chinese conglomerate Fosun International, Lanvin owns several legacy luxury goods brands, including Wolford, Sergio Rossi and St. John’s Knits. Lanvin and Primavera announced plans to merge in March through a deal that pegged the enterprise value of Lanvin at $1.5B and the equity value of the combined company at up to $1.9B. For a look at what’s in store for the market this year, check out “Seeking Alpha Contributors See Another Negative Year in 2023.”