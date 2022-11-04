Chinese Government Releases VR Research Plan Including Metaverse and Odor Simulation

The Chinese government has presented a plan of action regarding the inclusion of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in the lives of the Chinese people. The plan contemplates research of several technologies, including the development of an open metaverse platform for its citizens and research on odor simulation technology.

On Nov. 1, the Chinese government presented a plan that outlines the development of virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and metaverse technologies in the country for the next four years. The plan, which mentions 25 million headset devices to be produced each year until 2026, also calls for an investigation to make these devices more functional.

The document calls for an investigation of simulation tech that encompasses new fields that have had little development before. This research includes “gesture tracking, eye tracking, expression tracking, full-body motion capture, immersive sound field, high-precision environmental understanding, and 3D reconstruction technology.” It even includes odor simulation, aiming to bring a literal new sense to what these devices can currently offer.

The plan further calls for the establishment of 10 VR parks around the country to allow people to have direct contact with the aforementioned tech and explore the different possibilities that the headset devices might bring to Chinese citizens.

A Mainstream Metaverse

The plan mentions the development of an open social platform that will allow citizens to carry out tasks and collaborate. China wants the metaverse to reach more people, and one of the government’s key objectives is to improve the supply capacity of the entire industrial chain, allowing for more comfortable headsets to be produced for the market. However, the document does not establish the procedures to be followed to achieve this goal.

The emphasis the Chinese government is putting on this research could affect the reach of metaverse tech in the future. While companies like Meta are currently striving to take the metaverse to a mainstream level, the funds available and the influence that the Chinese government has on its citizens could advance the adoption of this tech in several fields. However, the document is unclear on the level of spending of the plan and does not mention the amount of funding that will be directed for its completion.

