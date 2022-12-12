Chinese EV maker Zeekr, owned by Geely, reportedly files for $1B US IPO

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images Chinese EV maker Zeekr, a unit of auto giant Geely, has reportedly filed confidentially for a US initial public offering that could seek to raise over $1B. The IPO filing comes as Zeekr prepares to enter the European EV market. The Geely unit was reportedly valued at around $9B during a funding round last year, according to Reuters, who cited unnamed sources close to the matter. Zeekr would be the latest Chinese EV maker to list on the US market, joining NIO (NIO), Li Auto (LI), BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) and Xpeng (XPEV). US-based Telsa (TSLA) also has a significant presence in the Chinese market. Another Geely EV unit, Polestar (PSNY), went public in June through a merger deal with SPAC Gore Guggenheim that valued the combined company at around $20B. Vietnamese EV maker Vinfast (VFS) also recently filed for a US listing.