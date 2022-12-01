China's Xi vows to strengthen communication, coordination with EU in meeting with Michel

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Flags of European Union and China are pictured during the China-EU summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will continue to strengthen strategic communication, coordination with EU, China’s president Xi Jinping told European Council president Charles Michel at a meeting in Beijing on Thursday. In a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital, Xi told Michel that he hopes EU institutions and member states will establish an objective and correct perception of China, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.