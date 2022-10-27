China willing to deepen relationship with Russia, says senior diplomat



© Reuters. Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 24, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz



BEIJING (Reuters) – China is willing to deepen its relationship with Russia in all levels and any attempt to block the progress of the two nations will never succeed, China’s senior diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday.

It is the legitimate right of China and Russia to realise their development and revitalisation, Wang Yi said in a telephone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, according to the statement posted on China’s foreign ministry.