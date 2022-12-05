China says some parts of German government prescribing 'wrong medicine' by politicising trade issues

© Reuters.

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that some departments of the German government were prescribing the “wrong medicine” by politicising economic and trade issues. The German economy ministry is recommending excluding using components from providers from authoritarian states in critical infrastructure and imposing stricter requirements for firms dealing with China, according to a strategy paper seen by Reuters last week. It is hoped that the German side will continue to promote and deepen bilateral economic and trade cooperation “with an open mind”, the Chinese foreign ministry said in response to a Reuters request for comment on the strategy paper, adding that cooperation far outweighs competition.